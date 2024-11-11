Analysts Issue Forecasts for MariMed FY2026 Earnings

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of MariMed in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Get MariMed alerts:

MariMed Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRMD opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. MariMed has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $62.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.80.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.