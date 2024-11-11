Analysts Offer Predictions for ALX Oncology FY2028 Earnings

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for ALX Oncology in a report released on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALXO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

ALXO opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $76.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.