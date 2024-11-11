Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$44.81

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMX Group

Insider Activity at TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group stock opened at C$45.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$28.52 and a 52-week high of C$45.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.39. The firm has a market cap of C$12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$353.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$356.24 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.