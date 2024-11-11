Analyzing Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

Risk & Volatility

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, freenet has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and freenet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $520.10 million 3.14 $192.94 million $1.11 8.21 freenet $2.84 billion N/A $167.32 million $2.12 12.67

Dundee Precious Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than freenet. Dundee Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than freenet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 35.59% 17.19% 14.95% freenet 8.56% 18.16% 7.60%

About Dundee Precious Metals

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and freenet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About freenet



freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle. This segment also provides network-independent services and tariffs; tariffs of the network operators on the basis of the network operator contracts; and freenet Internet, an app-based Internet product. The TV and Media segment is involved in the planning, project management, construction, operation, service, and marketing services for broadcast-related solutions for business clients in the broadcasting and media sectors; and the provision of services to end users in the field of DVB-T2 and IPTV. The Other/Holding segment offers portal services, such as e-commerce/advertising services; payment services; various digital products and entertainment formats for downloading and displaying, as well as use on mobile devices; communication development solutions, IT services, and other services; narrowband voice services; data services; and distribution services. The company provides its services under the klarmobil.de, freenetmobile.de, Dr.SIM, freenet MOBILE, FUNK, freenet FLEX, freenet, freenet TV, waipu.tv, freenet VIDEO, freenet.de, freenet BASICS, freenet ENERGY, freenet BUSINESS, CARMADA, MEDIA BROADCAST, vitrado.de, and The Cloud brands. It sells its products through electronics stores, as well as online sales. freenet AG was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Büdelsdorf, Germany.

