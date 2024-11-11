Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.33), Zacks reports.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Annovis Bio stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $7.58. 605,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANVS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Annovis Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Annovis Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

