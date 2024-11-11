Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $86.58, with a volume of 11581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APOG

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 959.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.