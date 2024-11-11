Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Stock Price Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 98,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 376,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Aris Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $691.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Mining

About Aris Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 144.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,932,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Mining by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 435,277 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Mining during the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 6.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,503,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

