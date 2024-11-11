Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Stock Price Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 98,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 376,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Aris Mining Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $691.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.35.
Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Mining
About Aris Mining
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.