Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,210 shares of company stock valued at $31,040,994 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $234.38 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.76 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

