Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $84.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

