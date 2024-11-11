Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America cut NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

