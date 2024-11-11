Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 477,038 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $289,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 842 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $795.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $721.55 and a 200-day moving average of $671.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $434.35 and a one year high of $799.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,437 shares of company stock worth $146,229,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

