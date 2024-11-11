Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Sells 260 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

