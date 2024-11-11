Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Sells 2,735 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

