Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.8% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $601.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $435.37 and a 52-week high of $602.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.