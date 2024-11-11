Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $201.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $155.79 and a 12-month high of $202.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.