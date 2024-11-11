Assetmark Inc. Acquires 21,119 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.11% of Mueller Industries worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $3,047,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,631,784.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,904,625.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,940. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI stock opened at $94.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

