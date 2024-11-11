Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,063,000 after acquiring an additional 55,953 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares in the company, valued at $97,929,359.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $203.97 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.56 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average of $171.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

