Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $101.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.67 and a 1 year high of $101.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

