Assetmark Inc. Purchases 5,455 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $619.58 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.73 and a twelve month high of $633.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

