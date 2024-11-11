Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $400.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $167.64 and a twelve month high of $405.93. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.79.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

