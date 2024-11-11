Assetmark Inc. Sells 466 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 113.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SAP by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,780,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in SAP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $237.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.80. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $142.39 and a 12 month high of $243.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

