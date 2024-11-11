Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Atlas Lithium Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ATLX traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $8.05. 145,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,279. The stock has a market cap of $122.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

