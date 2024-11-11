Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $144.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $110.40 and a 52-week high of $145.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 46.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 593.6% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 205.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 38,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.