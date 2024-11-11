Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Downgraded to Equal Weight Rating by Wells Fargo & Company

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NYSE ATMU opened at $44.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.68. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

