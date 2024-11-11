Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.350-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.50 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $44.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATMU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

