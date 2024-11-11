Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 461.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,769,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 30.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,623,000 after acquiring an additional 284,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 346.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $120.43 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

