Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 1.62% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.26 on Monday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.