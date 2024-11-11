Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,168,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,439,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after purchasing an additional 266,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.7 %

PFE stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

