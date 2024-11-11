Atria Investments Inc Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,311 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,511 shares of company stock valued at $35,012,844 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GM opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

