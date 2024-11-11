Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,208 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.