Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 29,037 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2,617.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,707,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,931 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHW opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

