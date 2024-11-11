AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $22.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

