Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.64% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.