Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.64% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.47.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
