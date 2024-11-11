AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 484.00 and a beta of 1.00. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $160,150.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 753,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,014,079.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $61,958.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,253.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $160,150.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 753,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,014,079.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,044. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in AvidXchange by 58.3% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 167,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124,988 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

