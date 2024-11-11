Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,376 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,957,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TFC opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

