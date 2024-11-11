Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

WFC stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $74.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

