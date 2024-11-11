Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 89.1% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $394.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.61. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.