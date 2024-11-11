Azenta (AZTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Azenta Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $44.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. Azenta has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Insider Activity at Azenta

In other Azenta news, CFO Herman Cueto sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $69,669.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,702.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

