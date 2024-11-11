B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,621 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 27,803.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 36,144 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,661 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

