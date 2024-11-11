Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 111.5% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Baidu by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 182,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 82.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $4,351,000.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $88.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $126.23.

A number of analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

