Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 111.5% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Baidu by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 182,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 82.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $4,351,000.
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $88.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $126.23.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
