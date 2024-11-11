Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $1.20 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 27.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 43.5% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $502.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.38 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.