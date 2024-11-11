Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $77.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.