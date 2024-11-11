Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.57.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
