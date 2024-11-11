Barclays Cuts Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $12.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CERT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Certara Trading Up 0.4 %

Certara stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Certara has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $19.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Certara by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

