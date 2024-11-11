Barclays Cuts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $9.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $684.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

