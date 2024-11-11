Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $31.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Baird R W raised PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 247,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,230. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.63.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568,171 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,962,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,905,000 after acquiring an additional 198,227 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,756,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,605,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 282,422 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.