Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Stock Price

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $104.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 28.95% from the stock’s current price.

UI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

UI traded up $19.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.16. 47,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $334.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

