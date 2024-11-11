Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. 80,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,351 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 548,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

