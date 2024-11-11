Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Barrick Gold traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 8,654,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 21,181,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.