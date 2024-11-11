Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,986,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 25,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $92.49 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $101.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

